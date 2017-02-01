NBC

On Wednesday, NBC announced Tamron Hall is leaving the network and its MSNBC news division. Hall’s departure comes with news that the peacock network would be giving anchor Megyn Kelly a morning time slot, along with the rumor that she’d specifically take Hall’s 9 a.m. Today show slot.

The Hollywood Reporter noted that Hall’s exit was abrupt, for her last day was Tuesday, and there was no proper sendoff. Her contract with NBC News isn’t up till February, and the network stated it was “disappointed that she has chosen to leave.” Yet Hall had nothing but nice things to say about her decade at the network:

“The last 10 years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

Hall’s abrupt exit was not a total surprise, as Kelly’s impending arrival signaled a shuffle. But it also brings up an interesting situation for Hall’s Today hour co-host Al Roker, who will continue the 9 a.m. hosting duties until the change. Roker has been a mainstay at NBC since he was hired in 1978 and was bumped up to the Today in 1996. Yet his days at Today may be numbered with Kelly’s arrival. Hopefully, the network will allow him to continue telling it like it is for some time to come.

