Look What A Taylor Swift Fan Made ‘Game Of Thrones’ Characters Do

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In this fractured, attention-dividing society we live in, Game of Thrones and Taylor Swift are among the last vestiges of the monoculture. Everyone tunes into HBO on Sunday nights when Thrones is on, and based on YouTube and Spotify numbers, everyone listens to Taylor Swift when she releases a new track. There have been attempts to connect the pop culture titans before — sometimes even on the show itself with her ginger bestie — but rarely as effectively as with “Game of Thrones sings Look What You Made Me Do.”

The video, from YouTube user “Matthijs Vlot,” is exactly what it sounds like: Game of Thrones characters singing “Look What You Made Me Do,” the first single from Swift’s upcoming album, Reputation. The mashup works [dramatically puts on sunglasses] all too well. It’s not hard to imagine Sansa Stark telling Littlefinger last season, “I don’t like your little games,” but the line is instead split between the Lady of Winterfell, Tyrion, Cersei, Gilly, and Margaery. Nearly everyone on the series pops up at some point: Podrick gets the “list of names,” while Archmaester Ebrose follows it up with “underlined.”

As the “Look What You Made Me Do” conspiracy theories continue to rage on, this video actually confirms what we knew all along: Taylor Swift is Azor Ahai.