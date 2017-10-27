There’s A Frontrunner For The First Cancellation Of The Fall TV Season

It’s rarely a good sign when a television show is “transitioned” (that’s a nice way of saying “no one is watching”) to Saturday, but it’s especially worrisome when it’s a new series. Ten Days In the Valley, starring Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, is only four episodes into its first season, and ABC has already moved the drama from Sunday to Saturday.
The series is being pulled from Sundays effective immediately and will take a break before starting its Saturday run on Dec. 16 with Episode 105 and 106 airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Via)
Ten Days In the Valley‘s premiere pulled in a measly 3.44 million viewers (including a limp 0.5 in the key adults 18-48 demo), and ratings have only sunk since. The most recent episode only drew 2.2 million, or double-digit millions less than the season’s most popular new series, The Good Doctor.
Sedgwick saw the move coming from a mile away. “I also think ABC’s not doing a good job getting the word out there,” she told the Daily Beast. “When I was doing The Closer, literally the two weeks before we aired, Steve Koonin’s goal was that everyone living in a major city would be exposed to something about The Closer five times in a day. He used to run Coke, and he was the head of TNT marketing. And he made that happen. It’s great that I get to do interviews for this now, because I have a track record. But the truth is that no one knows [Ten Days In the Valley] is on. So that’s disturbing and scary.”
The shift to Saturday probably won’t help.
(Via Deadline)
This is the first time I have ever even heard of this show.
Same here. Kyra Sedgwick may be on to something.
What the fuck is the closer?
Ok getting past the never hearing about this show until now thing. Who the hell puts a new show on sundays in the september to december time frame that doesn’t have the words dead or football in the title?
I’m a little shocked its taken this long for a cancellation.
This is the first time I’m hearing about Steve Koonin not running Coke.