There’s A Frontrunner For The First Cancellation Of The Fall TV Season

It’s rarely a good sign when a television show is “transitioned” (that’s a nice way of saying “no one is watching”) to Saturday, but it’s especially worrisome when it’s a new series. Ten Days In the Valley, starring Emmy winner Kyra Sedgwick and Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, is only four episodes into its first season, and ABC has already moved the drama from Sunday to Saturday.

The series is being pulled from Sundays effective immediately and will take a break before starting its Saturday run on Dec. 16 with Episode 105 and 106 airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. (Via)

Ten Days In the Valley‘s premiere pulled in a measly 3.44 million viewers (including a limp 0.5 in the key adults 18-48 demo), and ratings have only sunk since. The most recent episode only drew 2.2 million, or double-digit millions less than the season’s most popular new series, The Good Doctor.

Sedgwick saw the move coming from a mile away. “I also think ABC’s not doing a good job getting the word out there,” she told the Daily Beast. “When I was doing The Closer, literally the two weeks before we aired, Steve Koonin’s goal was that everyone living in a major city would be exposed to something about The Closer five times in a day. He used to run Coke, and he was the head of TNT marketing. And he made that happen. It’s great that I get to do interviews for this now, because I have a track record. But the truth is that no one knows [Ten Days In the Valley] is on. So that’s disturbing and scary.”

The shift to Saturday probably won’t help.

