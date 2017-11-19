Terry Crews Says Russell Simmons Asked Him To Give The Man That Allegedly Assaulted Him ‘A Pass,’ Provides Receipts

11.19.17

The Los Angeles Times published a story Sunday morning detailing allegations of sexual assault and misconduct carried out by music mogul Russell Simmons and director/producer Brett Ratner. Not long after the Times story surfaced, actor Terry Crews (who has spoken out about his experience being sexually assaulted by a powerful Hollywood agent) shared a message he received from Simmons for the world to see.

Sunday morning saw Crews share a tweet featuring a screencap of a message he says Simmons sent him regarding Crews’ claim that he had been groped at a party by William Morris Endeavor executive Adam Venit. (Crews has also filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department.) In the message, the sender (who is identified as Russell Simmons) urges Crews to “give the agent a pass” and “ask that he be reinstated.” Crews sent a pretty clear message in his tweet how he feels about the suggestion.

“Dear @UncleRUSH—— NO ONE GETS A PASS” wrote Crews.

Returning to the subject of Simmons, the Def Jam co-founder has adamantly denied today’s allegations facing him.

“I completely and unequivocally deny the horrendous allegations of non-consensual sex against me with every fiber of my being,” said Simmons in a statement provided to USA Today via his representative.

