UPROXX 20: Terry Kinney Has A Thing For Italian Squid Ink Pasta

Terry Kinney is an actor probably best known for portraying Tim McManus on HBO’s Oz. You may also know him from his role on Showtime’s Billions, as well as from shows like The Good Wife, The Mentalist, and HBO’s Show Me A Hero. Additionally, Kinney is a co-founder of Chicago’s famed Steppenwolf Theater Company. Currently, he stars on TNT’s Good Behavior, which returns for its second season on Sunday, Oct. 15. Terry was kind enough to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A dry white wine, seltzer water and fries.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I troll @RealDonaldTrump to torture myself. I also like Aparna Nanchurla, Igorvolsky, and Kyle Griffin, among others.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

A documentary about a baby elephant on PBS.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Cheeseburger, Fries, Prosecco, Cappuccino

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Oh My Rockness, Brooklyn Vegan, Amazon Prime, MLB

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” by Radiohead

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

It’s too soon to be nervous. Always be kind. Lot of fish in the sea.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

The Monopoly Man, on Twitter

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. Cats are far too remote for me.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Too many. A few are: Radiohead, Other Lives, Jethro Tull, Gorillaz, PJ Harvey, Wilco. I see at least four concerts a month.

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Lately, The Throwback Special by Chris Bachelder. And Sound and the Fury by Faulkner.

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Again, countless. One comes to mind – I had worn out a pair of character shoes in a play I did called Balm in Gilead. A friend of another cast member had heard these irreplaceable hobo shoes were now non-functional. One day I heard my name being shouted from blocks away and someone was sprinting toward me – this acquaintance, who was Larry Fishburne, handed me an old pair of sneakers, and said “Do you think these would work?”

13. South Park or Family Guy?

The Regular Show.

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Swim in the Mediterranean. Watch the men lower themselves by rope on the slopes of Cinque Terre to harvest the grapes of the wine I am drinking by day. Eat squid ink pasta near that mountain by night.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Cool Hand Luke. I’ve seen it maybe 30 times. Godfather 2 is a close second. As is The 400 Blows.

16. The sports team or teams you’re most passionate about?

Cubs, baby! Oh, and the Bulls.

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Again, Cinque Terre. They actually squeezed the ink into the pasta at the ‘effin table.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Abundant Acreage Available if you must know. And Wind River.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Elizabeth Montgomery.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

We’re ordering in. Nic needs a vote. But we’re also doing a poetry reading.

