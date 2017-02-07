Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On the heels of a new promo teasing her unique approach to the world, the latest trailer for The Americans season five suggests the transformation of Paige Jennings (Holly Taylor) will soon come to fruition. The daughter of two American-bound Soviet spies, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), Paige has found herself under increasing pressure to pick up the family profession in recent seasons. It looks like the poor girl will never escape her parents’ (and country’s) pre-written fate for her, and now we’re going to see what terrible effects this may have on Paige, her friends and everyone else she knows.

This looks especially true of Matthew Beeman (Danny Flaherty), her love interest who also happens to be the son of her next door neighbor and FBI Agent Stan Beeman. That Stan and Paige’s father are best friends has already proven complex, and borderline disastrous, in previous seasons. But with the kids growing up fast and overflowing with hormones, The Americans‘ second to last season is about to make matters worse. Or as Paige’s mother tells her towards the end of the trailer, “You have to be willing to do anything to protect yourself.”

The Americans season five premieres March 7 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.