The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Paige Enters The Violent Family Business In This ‘The Americans’ Season 5 Trailer

#FX
andrew-husband
Contributing Writer
02.07.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

On the heels of a new promo teasing her unique approach to the world, the latest trailer for The Americans season five suggests the transformation of Paige Jennings (Holly Taylor) will soon come to fruition. The daughter of two American-bound Soviet spies, Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys), Paige has found herself under increasing pressure to pick up the family profession in recent seasons. It looks like the poor girl will never escape her parents’ (and country’s) pre-written fate for her, and now we’re going to see what terrible effects this may have on Paige, her friends and everyone else she knows.

This looks especially true of Matthew Beeman (Danny Flaherty), her love interest who also happens to be the son of her next door neighbor and FBI Agent Stan Beeman. That Stan and Paige’s father are best friends has already proven complex, and borderline disastrous, in previous seasons. But with the kids growing up fast and overflowing with hormones, The Americans‘ second to last season is about to make matters worse. Or as Paige’s mother tells her towards the end of the trailer, “You have to be willing to do anything to protect yourself.”

The Americans season five premieres March 7 at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

TOPICS#FX
TAGSFXTHE AMERICANSTRAILERS
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 4 hours ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP