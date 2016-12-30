The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Netflix’s ‘The Crown’ Has Its Charles And Diana Drama Mapped Out, But Viewers Will Have To Wait

12.30.16 24 mins ago

Netflix

Netflix’s mega-expensive The Crown has scored lovely reviews since making its debut and now viewers have confirmation that all the messy Princess Diana and Prince Charles drama is on its way. It’s simply a matter of being patient. (And maybe rewatching the occasional trashy 90s Lifetime Di movie as a bit of a buffer.)

Series writer/creator Peter Morgan discussed what The Crown has in store during an interview with People. He told the sexy man evaluating outlet that the new season will feature notable focus on Prince Charles in season 2.

“We start to focus on Charles as a young boy and his education, and on Philip and his back story,” explained Morgan.

According to People, Princess Diana’s place in the royal-minded series is coming up later on. Her introduction is said to be earmarked for the end of season three with the following two seasons having a much heavier focus on her story. There’s been no shortage of commentary on Diana’s relationship with the Royal Family to draw on, so it’ll be fascinating to see how The Crown interprets her place in their story. Also, it makes sense to map these ideas out in advance. After all, the program’s stylists have their work cut out for them.

The Crown is currently slated to reemerge in late 2017.

(Via People & Vanity Fair)

