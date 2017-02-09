Showtime

With several Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild awards and nominations under its belt, Netflix’s The Crown is well on its way to delighting critics and audiences with a second season. British actor Matthew Goode was previously announced as Antony Armstrong-Jones (Lord Snowden), and now it seems the 1940s-era royal drama has picked up a few American and South African imports in the form of Michael C. Hall (Dexter) and Jodi Balfour (Quarry) for the roles of President John F. Kennedy and his wife, Jackie Kennedy.

According to Deadline, season two of The Crown will cover Queen Elizabeth II’s (Claire Foy) successes and missteps during the decades that follow the first. This will ultimately bring the show into the ’60s and, as a result, introduce the Kennedys to the Queen and the behind-the-scenes shakeups of her country’s politics. Obviously Hall’s Kennedy will be nothing like his title role on Dexter, and Balfour’s Jackie will try to distance itself from Natalie Portman’s applauded turn in Jackie. And judging by what’s known (and rumored) about the late president’s behavior, The Crown‘s interpretation of both will do just that:

Former Dexter star Hall’s JFK is most at home in front of a crowd — a natural leader and excellent public speaker who does not take kindly to being upstaged by anyone, especially his wife. Although Jackie’s accomplishments are perceived to be an asset to the president, JFK feels unmanned by his wife’s popularity. In public, he seeks revenge by flaunting his many infidelities and, behind closed doors, his jealousy surfaces in the form of anger and manipulation.

Again, nothing like Dexter Morgan, who had a generally agreeable relationship with women. Right? Guys?

