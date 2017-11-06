‘The Crown’ Reveals Its Second-Season Intrigues In A New Trailer

11.06.17

The Crown surprised pretty much everybody when it arrived on Netflix last year, dealing with the post-war period where Elizabeth II had to figure out where she fit into a world moving beyond the need for, and even violently rejecting, monarchs. And season two apparently promises even more intense glances and intrigues, in this new trailer.

The second season will focus on 1956 to 1963, which started with the UK invading Egypt in support of Israel’s effort to retake the Suez Canal and as a move to throw out Egypt’s president, and ended with the Profumo affair, a sex scandal that ultimately brought down the Prime Minister and inspired one of the better movie pop songs of the ’80s. So, yeah, if Claire Foy’s Elizabeth was hoping for a quiet rest of the century, not happening. If that weren’t enough, the intensifying Cold War means Britain is struggling with its colonies as the colonized have decided they’ve had quite enough of British rule.

Also, it appears Phillip (Matt Smith) is still being kind of a d-bag. Come on, Phil, you had to know what you were signing up for when you married the next in line for the English crown. We’ll see just how Elizabeth deals with her husband’s wandering eyes, and her own struggles on December 8th.

