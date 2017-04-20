Bill O'Reilly Accused Of Racism Over Comment

‘The Daily Show’ Gives Bill O’Reilly The Honest And Brutal Sendoff He’ll Never Get From Fox News

04.20.17 54 mins ago

Fox News made the end of Bill O’Reilly’s time at the show official today, firing the long-time host of The O’Reilly Factor in the aftermath of reports detailing past sexual allegations and the settlements that followed. Fox News and O’Reilly shelled out at least $13 million to several women according to a New York Times report, planting the seeds for the host’s ouster from the network.

O’Reilly was on vacation when the announcement was made, but the writing was on the wall. He has released a statement calling the dismissal unfounded and Fox News has already reshuffled their programming to fill the void he’s left behind, but late night is where the host is being remembered for his best moments. Stephen Colbert brought back “Stephen Colbert” to give “papa bear” a tearful goodbye, but it was Trevor Noah that took the time to give a proper goodbye to O’Reilly and run through his greatest hits.

