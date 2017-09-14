Comedy Central

The casting department at The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is on a roll. In March, Comedy Central’s flagship late night program announced the hiring of internationally renowned comedian Gina Yashere as its newest correspondent. Dubbed the program’s “Brexpert,” the British-Nigerian performer introduced Noah’s mostly American audience to her country’s own particular version of “Trumpism.” Since then, however, Yashere has worked more often as a contributor — though The Daily Show subsequently brought on comic Michael Kosta for a correspondent role in early July.

Enter Dulcé Sloan, the Atlanta-born comedian who moved out to Los Angeles and made her comedy television debut on Conan in early 2016. Since then, she has performed on programs as varied as Comedy Knockout, Steve Harvey’s syndicated talk show, and the recently disbanded @midnight. Thanks to The Daily Show, however, Sloan just moved across the country to New York to begin her new job as the series’ newest correspondent, which she and Noah made official with a debut desk piece about New York Fashion Week and cultural appropriation.

Sloan was gracious enough to speak to Uproxx about her first appearance on The Daily Show, as well as what topics she would like to address in future episodes.

The official press release made it sound like Trevor Noah sought you out. How did this all come about?

I got contacted. My manager and my agent contacted me to let me know Comedy Central had reached out for me. They wanted me to audition, and I knew at the time they were doing rounds of auditions, because they were looking for new The Daily Show correspondents. So I wrote my first piece, taped it and sent it over. Apparently they liked it enough because they called me in for a second audition, and they flew me in for that. I auditioned in the studio with Trevor, which was an amazing experience. I’d never met him before. They called me two hours later to tell me I got the job.

Do you know how that started?

Trevor said he had seen my Conan set and liked it. So that’s how this all happened, I believe. I’m not sure. Listen, my manager just calls me and tells me to audition for stuff. [Laughs.] I don’t really know the back end all the time, so when I get an email telling me to do something, I do it.

Your first piece on air was about cultural appropriation and New York Fashion Week. Did any of that come from your audition piece, or was it totally new?

It was totally new. My first audition piece was basically about me coaching white people about what to do on social media. Like, stop being so surprised when people of color experience something racist. Stop defending racists to people of color. Just listen. As for my second piece, it was about how difficult it is to be patriotic and black at the same time — especially since my birthday is July 4th. So I tied all of that in, because it is hard to say, “I love this country, but the cops might kill me.” It’s an interesting dilemma, my being born on Independence Day and knowing black people were still slaves and women weren’t included when the Declaration of Independence was signed. That’s what my second audition piece was about.