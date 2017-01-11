What Would It Take To Actually Pass Gun Control

01.11.17

The gun control debate recently gained more fuel for the fire with the tragic events in Ft. Lauderdale, but The Daily Show decides to shine a little light on one of the odd sides of the debate currently raging in your app store. Roy Wood Jr. hit the streets of New York to talk with the group New Yorkers Against Gun Violence about their efforts to get the gun emoji removed by Apple from their collection. And it worked. Back in August, the group pressured Apple for the change and it went through, replacing the generic handgun with a water pistol.

