Paul Manafort is staring down 12 counts against him, including “conspiracy against the United States,” which sounds exactly like something a Bond villain would be going up against if they didn’t get killed in the final act of the movie. Trevor Noah agrees. While he doesn’t know what “conspiracy against the United States” even means, he does know that Manafort, the former Trump presidential campaign manager, has the look and feel of a 007 nemesis.

But one thing Manafort lacks is the smooth delivery of a Bond big bad. He’d never be able to explain his entire scheme as a laser makes its way towards his captured MI6 agent — the dude can barely get a sentence out when he’s under even a little pressure, as Noah shows.

It makes you wonder how he got to the level of influence and power that he, until recently, enjoyed. The man has allegedly funneled tens of millions of dollars around the world, lobbied for the Ukraine and conspired against the United States, and he can’t even answer a simple question about the Russian ties to Trump’s campaign last summer.

Noah’s correct — if Manafort ends up testifying, it’s going to be a hell of a time for the transcriptionist.

(Via The Daily Show)