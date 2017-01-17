Trump Turns Against Fake News Despite His Use Of It

‘The Daily Show’ Attempts To Make Sense Of Trump’s Attack On Rep. John Lewis With Help From ‘Steve Harvey’

01.17.17 1 min ago

Trevor Noah wants you to know that Steve Harvey deserves a little support after the rough week he’s had. Sure he offended an entire ethnic group of people with his comments about the attractiveness of Asian people, but that was quickly forgotten after the comedian met with Donald Trump on Friday. Harvey justified his appearance with a claim that Obama told him to meet with Trump in an attempt to talk about the differences between both sides and to help the community. There’s also some discussion about helping out Ben Carson, but that is quickly forgotten this time around.

That’s because Roy Wood Jr. comes in as “Steve Harvey,” telling Noah he can easily defend himself for his meeting with Trump before proceeding to “blame” Obama. Harvey is just out there trying to help the community and the people are just overreacting to something that he does every day at his job on Family Feud. If Harvey can’t react and stand around “dumb people” for a living, what else will he do?

