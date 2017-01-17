The CW

When The Flash returns from its midseason hiatus, it will have to almost immediately address how Barry is going to save Iris from her seemingly locked-in tragic fate. But while somehow keeping his girlfriend alive, battling the team’s latest evil foe Savitar, and keeping some semblance of his life going, there’s not time for much else, right? Well, he might have to squeeze in some time for the return of an old friend at some point in the back half of Season 3.

Rick Cosnett, the actor who portrayed Iris’ boyfriend and eventual fiancé in Season 1, tweeted on Monday that he will in fact be back on the show sometime soon.

Ok, hate to tease you but now I can say it: I'm coming back on #TheFlash Photo credit Harvey House… https://t.co/LN99TxFo7Y — Rick Cosnett (@RickCosnett) January 16, 2017

Cosnett said that “he hates to tease [fans]” but that he would indeed be coming back in one way or another. As viewers know, Eddie was tragically killed off in Season 1 and has only been seen in flashbacks since. While there is no word on how or why he is making an appearance in upcoming episodes, all signs point towards another flashback of some sort. Robbie Amell is confirmed to be back as Ronnie Raymond after dying in the DC universe as well, so it would only make sense that the two are set to appear as memories instead of flesh and blood people.

Which is probably for the best, seeing as all of The CW’s DC shows have received blowback about magically bringing back dead characters in recent seasons. If it’s not a dream, flashback, or just memories swirling around, The Flash could be the latest show to receive blowback about surprise character returns.