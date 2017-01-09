How Star Trek Totally Changed Our World...

One of the benefits of The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight landing at the new CBS All Access digital platform, as co-creators Robert and Michelle King explained to our own Alan Sepinwall and other television reporters at the 2017 Television Critics Association press tour, is cursing. Specifically, it provides the chance to hear star Christine Baranski say the word “motherf*cker.” She lets fly with that insult in the the new uncensored trailer above as part of her character Diane Lockhart’s revelation that all of her retirement money has been lost in a Ponzi scheme.

There is, of course, also a censored version of the new trailer, one closer to what CBS will broadcast on Sunday, February 19th at 8 pm ET. (The episode will be available for CBS All Access subscribers simultaneously, albeit with the aforementioned F-bombs.) Per the Kings, that version of Lockhart’s exasperation will won’t be free of profanity, featureing a good ol’ “son of a b*tch,” which seems less likely to shock fans of its predecessor. Yet, also per the Kings, Good Wife fans shouldn’t sit on the edge of their seats, hoping for a cameo by Julianna Margulies’ Alicia Florrick, as she and the creators agreed “The Good Wife ended that story.”

The 10-episode series’ first season will dig into a newly election-inspired story arc, in which Lockhart, Maia Rindell (Rose Leslie) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) join forces at a new law firm. The first two are forced to do so after their post-scandal ousting from Lockhart & Lee. Joining the trio for the fight are a few Good Wife alum, as well as newcomers Justin Bartha, Delroy Lindo, Erica Tazel and the occasional guest spot by the likes of… Matthew Perry? Yes, Matthew Perry.

