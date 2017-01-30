NBC

The debut season of The Good Place — NBC’s best comedy since the glory days of Community, Parks and Recreation, The Office, and 30 Rock — ended in a great place. The season finale twist (our review) was as wildly unexpected as it was hilariously delightful, and it would have been a real shame if the sitcom, from Parks and Recreation and Brooklyn Nine-Nine creator Michael Schur, hadn’t been picked up for season two. Thankfully, NBC, the “pobody’s nerfect” of networks, renewed The Good Place for a full-season order of 13 episodes.

“Mike Schur has always had one of the most fertile and imaginative minds in comedy, but what he brought us with the first season of The Good Place was just extraordinary,” NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke said in a statement. “We absolutely can’t wait to see where these characters go, literally, in season two. A big thank you to Mike, the writers and cast for delivering a series in which we all take such enormous pride.”

The Good Place wasn’t a huge hit — it averaged 6.1 million viewers overall in L+7 — but it’s the kind of the show that should return strong, thanks to positive word of mouth, a supportive cast (including MVP D’Arcy Carden as Janet), and availability on Hulu. There’s no word on when season two will premiere, but let’s meet at Stupid Nick’s Wing Dump when it’s back, deal?