In the latest twist on a cult classic, ABC is rebooting The Greatest American Hero with a female lead. According to Deadline, Ralph Hinkley (William Katt), the unlikely hero who is given superpowers by some well-meaning aliens and tasked with protecting the world without much training, will now be Meera, a 30-year old Indian American woman.

In the new series, Meera will be “from Cleveland whose talents include tequila drinking, karaoke and not much else. Then some aliens entrust her with a super suit to protect the planet, and the world has never been in more unreliable hands.” Fresh Off the Boat writer-producer Rachna Fruchbom and Nahnatchka Khan will be helming the sci-fi dramedy project. 20th TV (who owns the original rights) has attempted to get the rebooted show off the ground on Fox twice in the past, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing.

With the lack of representation of women — especially women of color — on television in substantial roles, it’s great to see an opportunity like this arise. However, is it too much to ask to get new stories instead of just rebooting old ones? At least it makes more sense than an all-female Lord of the Flies.

