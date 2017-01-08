The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

01.08.17

Showrunner Bruce Miller told critics at the TCA press tour that “Every time someone reads [The Handmaid’s Tale], it’s timely,” and he’s probably right. After you watch the trailer above, it’s an easy knee-jerk reaction to say “this is now” or something along those lines. It isn’t in reality, but that kind of sentiment is sure to help the show once it premieres on Hulu in April.

The 10-episode series will tell Margaret Atwood’s dystopian tale of an America brought down by terrorism and replaced by Gilead, a place described by The Hollywood Reporter as a “simplified world in which fertility issues abound and women’s rights are a thing of the past“:

In order to keep the population up, government officials in a totalitarian society send young and fertile women — the “handmaids” — to affluent families, where they are forced to help couples procreate via sexual servitude.

