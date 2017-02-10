The Most Inappropriate Things GOB Has Said To His Family

Did You Notice This ‘Arrested Development’ Easter Egg In ‘The LEGO Batman Movie’?

02.10.17 1 hour ago
listen-culturepop-no-24-arrested-development-composer-david-schwartz

Netflix

The LEGO Batman Movie is in theaters now (our review here), reuniting Will Arnett (Batman) with fellow Arrested Development alum Michael Cera (Robin), so you know they had to insert an Arrested Development reference. Hey, if Captain America: Civil War can have one, why not The LEGO Batman Movie?

In The LEGO Batman Movie, Batman tells Robin not to call him “Dad,” so Robin tries out several other names, settling on “Padre.” Finally, at the end of the movie, Batman calls Robin “Hijo,” which is Spanish for “son” and a callback to one of the best jokes in the first season of Arrested Development.

In the first season, Michael (Jason Bateman) falls in love with G.O.B.’s (Will Arnett) girlfriend, Marta. The Wrap explains:

G.O.B. tells Michael he thinks Marta is cheating on him with someone named “Hermano.” The running gag for some time, then, is that G.O.B. and Michael are trying to piece together who Hermano is. But “hermano,” of course, means “brother” in Spanish. Marta is referring to Michael all along. There’s a great scene in which G.O.B. thanks Michael for his help by repeatedly calling him “brother” in various languages, like “mon frere” in French. He even remarks that he has no idea why he knows that, since he took four years of Spanish in high school.

Perhaps The Wrap is reading too much into it, but we want this to be true. If there’s no intentional callback to Arrested Development in The LEGO Batman movie, it’s going to be a “Hello Darkness, my old friend” kind of day.

TAGSarrested developmentEASTER EGGSFoxJASON BATEMANMichael CeraTHE LEGO BATMAN MOVIEWARNERWILL ARNETT

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP