Does The Postponing Of ABC’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ Mean Live TV Musicals Are In Trouble?

#Disney
08.03.17 16 mins ago

DISNEY

The rise of the live television musical has been a strange thing to watch. Kicked off by Carrie Underwood starring in The Sound of Music Live!, the trend was off to critically mixed reviews (at least we had Laura Benanti and Christian Borle), but delivered huge numbers for NBC. They followed up that success with Peter Pan Live!, but the combination of Christopher Walken not giving a single sh*t (in a bad way) as Captain Hook and Alison Williams’ crowing, the ratings tumbled and it was panned as a hate-watch. While The Whiz and Fox’s Grease! Live faired better critically, nothing has reached the same level of as The Sound of Music.

It was clear that NBC was planning on going on in on these live musicals, but some recent shake ups leave some wondering if the critical downturn will lead to the genre dying out for the time being. NBC previously postponed Jennifer Lopez’s Bye Bye Birdie until 2018, and it was announced on Thursday that ABC’s live take on The Little Mermaid has been scrapped for the time being. An ABC spokesperson told TVLine,

We are postponing the Little Mermaid Live special. We love the idea of doing a live musical and want to make it wonderful. The project is so unique that we are making best efforts to do it next year and want to give it all the attention it deserves.

Now, these bumps in the road could be just that: bumps. NBC is still planning on Jesus Christ Superstar and A Few Good Men in the spring, and Fox is moving ahead with A Christmas Story and Rent. This hesitation could mean the they really are waiting to make it right, or the networks could be reconsidering whether the hate-watching is worth it.

(Via TVLine)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSDISNEYLive musicalsthe little mermaid

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP