Fargo and Legion: good shows. The Walking Dead: good comics. Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War: good movies. What happens when you mix good shows, good comics, and good movies? We’ll find out soon enough: FX announced today that Noah Hawley, Robert Kirkman, and Joe and Anthony Russo are teaming up for a new crime drama.

The Mastermind is based on Evan Ratliff’s investigative stories for the Atavist Magazine, an “independent, digital-only publication devoted to longform narrative journalism,” and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will revolve around Paul Le Roux, “a former programmer and criminal cartel boss-turned-Drug Enforcement Administration informant.”

Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley and his FX Productions-based 26 Keys banner will also exec produce. The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment will also exec produce with the Dave Alpert also on board. (Via)

The Russo brothers, who directed multiple episodes of Arrested Development and Community before being handed the keys to the Marvel kingdom (they’re currently working on Avengers: Infinity War), will also executive produce and direct. Little else is known about the drama, including the cast and premiere date, but that’s a lot of behind-the-scenes talent. Kirkman is an especially interesting draw, considering FX infamously passed on The Walking Dead. It just goes to show: there’s no hard feelings when it comes to zombies.

Unless they’re eating your brain. Then all bets are off.

