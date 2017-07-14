‘Fargo’ And ‘The Walking Dead’ Creators Are Teaming Up With The Russo Brothers For An FX Drama

#FX
Senior Pop Culture Editor
07.14.17

FX

Fargo and Legion: good shows. The Walking Dead: good comics. Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War: good movies. What happens when you mix good shows, good comics, and good movies? We’ll find out soon enough: FX announced today that Noah Hawley, Robert Kirkman, and Joe and Anthony Russo are teaming up for a new crime drama.

The Mastermind is based on Evan Ratliff’s investigative stories for the Atavist Magazine, an “independent, digital-only publication devoted to longform narrative journalism,” and according to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will revolve around Paul Le Roux, “a former programmer and criminal cartel boss-turned-Drug Enforcement Administration informant.”

Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley and his FX Productions-based 26 Keys banner will also exec produce. The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s Skybound Entertainment will also exec produce with the Dave Alpert also on board. (Via)

The Russo brothers, who directed multiple episodes of Arrested Development and Community before being handed the keys to the Marvel kingdom (they’re currently working on Avengers: Infinity War), will also executive produce and direct. Little else is known about the drama, including the cast and premiere date, but that’s a lot of behind-the-scenes talent. Kirkman is an especially interesting draw, considering FX infamously passed on The Walking Dead. It just goes to show: there’s no hard feelings when it comes to zombies.

Unless they’re eating your brain. Then all bets are off.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX
TAGSFXNOAH HAWLEYRobert KirkmanThe MastermindThe Russo Brothers

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP