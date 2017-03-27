All The Times Jim And Pam Gave You Relationship Goals To Chase

03.27.17 1 hour ago

NBC

No one expected a mockumentary comedy series on NBC to teach us the meaning of true love but then we met Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). He was the poor paper salesman who was destined to live in the friend zone while she was the shy receptionist engaged to another man. Their love seemed impossible at times, but eventually, their slow-burn relationship made fans fall head over heels while, at the same time, inspiring a batch of #RelationshipGoals that are still in place.

Here’s a look at 11 times Jim and Pam showed us the way to the perfect relationship.

Around The Web

TAGSJENNA FISCHERjim halpertJOHN KRASINSKINBCPAM BEESLYTHE OFFICE
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP