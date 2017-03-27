NBC

No one expected a mockumentary comedy series on NBC to teach us the meaning of true love but then we met Jim (John Krasinski) and Pam (Jenna Fischer). He was the poor paper salesman who was destined to live in the friend zone while she was the shy receptionist engaged to another man. Their love seemed impossible at times, but eventually, their slow-burn relationship made fans fall head over heels while, at the same time, inspiring a batch of #RelationshipGoals that are still in place.

Here’s a look at 11 times Jim and Pam showed us the way to the perfect relationship.