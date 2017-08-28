Netflix/Marvel

Marvel’s next Netflix series will bring on The Punisher and, ahead of its premiere later this year, the series is dropping a few tidbits on Twitter. Most notably, it’s revealed the opening credits sequence and a string of Morse Code tweets with an intriguing theme.

First, there’s the opening sequence. We already had a suspicion that the show would focus on Frank’s past, and if anything, the opening sequence just underscores that, with its redacted document theme and the fact that Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) has a fairly prominent appearance in the titles.

The Morse Code tweets that were sent out before appear to be the show’s episode titles, especially as there are thirteen of them, the usual episode order of a Marvel Netflix series. There are some interesting nuggets hidden there, too, such as Virture Of The Vicious, which is allegedly an Oscar Wilde reference: The full quote is “Patriotism is the virtue of the vicious.” There’s also FRONT TOWARD ENEMY, the instruction on a Claymore mine, and “Khandahar,” a location in Afghanistan.

The one question that we don’t have answered is just when this series is going to arrive on Netflix, beyond “2017.” They’re still keeping that under wraps, but if they’re building up the hype for it, it seems that it’ll be sooner, rather than later, that we find out why Frank Castle became the Punisher.