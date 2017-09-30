Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As we’ve been warned in song, TV will never stop The Simpsons. The citizens of Springfield will continue to churn out stories until Kang and Kodos wipe us from existence. Season 29 of the Fox animated staple launches on Sunday and in a preview clip from the premiere we get to enjoy an homage to an HBO smash with a definite end point.

Bart Simpson’s knack for prank calls (and sending Moe Szyslak into a blind rage) has been given a sweethearted Game of Thrones reimagining for the premiere. With no Springfield Phone Company or to rely on, Bart’s pranks have to be carried out by raven with only a few minor tweaks to the classic formula.

“If I ever get my hands on you, I’m gonna slice you open and drain all of your humours!” writes a furious Moe once he realizes he’s been duped.

Sunday’s premiere is diving whole hog into Game of Thrones style fantasy according to the description released by Fox. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (better known to GoT fans as Jaime Lannister) appears as a guest voice in the episode.

In a magical medieval world, Marge’s mother is turned into an Ice Walker and the only way for Homer to afford the cure is to force Lisa to use illegal magic. When the King discovers this, he kidnaps Lisa, and Homer must lead a feudal uprising to save her.

The Simpsons have been no strangers to wrapping themselves up in Game of Thrones imagery. It wasn’t too far back there was a GoT tribute couch gag.