A Message from Moe about Puerto Rico… ❤️ #TheSimpsons pic.twitter.com/iH1lGjjN37 — The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) November 4, 2017

With everything else going on in the world right now, it’s unfortunately easy to overlook the very much ongoing crisis in Puerto Rico, as the United States territory is still desperately in need of power restructure and basis human necessities like clean water. And the whole Whitefish mess is certainly not helping matters. In the wake of the Trump administration’s lackluster response, San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz has been outspoken proponent to getting her people help, and she’s found an unlikely ally in The Simpsons, of all places.

On Friday evening, the long-running Fox animated sitcom tweeted the above message of support from Moe, who in a rare moment of empathy personally addressed Mayor Cruz to let her know that he knows the humiliating feeling of what it’s like to have “paper towels thrown at you.” The friendly local Springfield bartender then pledged to send $25,000 in Puerto Rico aide, and encouraged others to do the same.

Mayor Cruz heard Moe’s words loud and clear, and shortly after she tweeted a thank you message back at him:

Thank you Moe for understanding how we feel. We have very little power but having @TheSimpsons in our corner fills our hearts with light. — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) November 4, 2017

This isn’t the first time The Simpsons has advocated for Puerto Rico relief. The season 29 premiere previously closed with the following still screen, advocating how others can help.

You know it’s bizarre times we’re living in, when the cartoon once known for the catchphrase “eat my shorts” is suddenly the voice of reason while the president focuses on Twitter feuds.