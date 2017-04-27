Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We are reaching the end of Donald Trump‘s first 100 days in the White House, and it has been… a lot. They have been the most divisive in recent memory, with a majority of the nation already fatigued by the failed attempts at reform, in-fighting on Trump’s staff, and more than a few cracks added to our nation’s foundation. These are troubled times, and it can be easy to get bogged down.

Well, the saying “laugh to keep from crying” has never been more apt than applied to this latest bit of satire from The Simpsons. Between Bannon and Kushner locked in a mutual death choke and Ivanka shilling her latest fashion line while accepting her new role as a Supreme Court Justice (although it’s comforting to see that Ruth Bader Ginsburg doesn’t go down without a fight), it all dances a little close to Too Real territory. Still, seeing Trump’s hair revealed to be a robot dog will never not be funny.

Seeing as we’re only “6.8% of the way home” at this point, we’re going to need pop culture like The Simpsons to speak truth to power every step of the way, while also making us laugh despite the next Sean Spicer debacle. Hopefully we won’t burn through our Prozac prescriptions as quickly as Marge.

