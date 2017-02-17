Ask Alan: What's The Best TV Revival After A Long Break

Jessica Biel’s USA Series ‘The Sinner’ Has A Creepy, Stabby Trailer

02.17.17 45 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Why would a seemingly normal, stable woman see a man she’s never met before on the beach and stab him to death? That’s the question surrounding The Sinner, the new USA series starring Jessica Biel and Bill Pullman.

It’s based on a German thriller, and Biel plays Cora Tannetti, a seemingly normal mom who loses it on the beach, leaving Detective Harry Ambrose (Pullman) to assemble the pieces. Tannetti herself has no idea why she flipped out, and doesn’t even remember what happened. Or, at least, that’s what she claims; if the plot of the show sticks to the plot of the book, there’s much more both to Cora and her claims than might be expected, as the book cracks open her false memories, the ugliness she was subjected to in her past, and why she recants parts of her statement.

This will be the first substantial live-action TV work Biel’s done since she left 7th Heaven more than a decade ago, although she’s dabbled with a guest spot here and there on Family Guy and BoJack Horseman. It’ll be interesting to see where exactly this winds up taking Biel, and, of course, it’ll be yet another thriller for fans of the European slow burn. We’ll see more of it later this year.

(via USA)

TAGSJessica BielThe SinnerTRAILERSUSA NETWORK

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP