AMC

We’ve spent seven seasons with The Walking Dead at this point and we can expect the cast and producers to oversell a bit when promoting the season finales and premieres. That doesn’t mean the episodes aren’t meaningful or enjoyable, it just means that we can expect a lot of “epic” and “game changing” promises around this time of the year. You can’t blame them, but it also puts you into a weird situation where you might not know what to believe. The boy who cried zombie or the wolf who didn’t end up being a meaningful villain in the end.

With ratings apparently dipping and the show needing a way to turn things around, The Walking Dead cast and crew at Paleyfest were tasked with setting the stage for another epic finale and the future past episode 100. Producer Scott Gimple was quiet on details, but he did point out that episode 100 was “less about the fact that we reached 100, and more about setting up the next 100 episodes” according to IndieWire.