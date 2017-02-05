Your TWD Midseason Roundup

‘The Walking Dead’ Could Bring A Fan Favorite Video Game Character To The Main Series For A Fresh Start

#The Walking Dead
Managing Editor, Trending
02.04.17

Telltale Games

Bringing fan favorite characters to The Walking Dead is always a pretty good recipe for success on the show. While Negan has become a bit of a problem for the zombie drama, the teases for his character were very popular leading up to his bloody introduction. Also, Michonne and the return of Morgan in past seasons brought some much-needed freshness to the show.

All of that is a good reason to get excited about the latest rumor circulating thanks to the folks over at SyFy Wire. They’re indicating that Clementine from the popular Telltale Walking Dead video game series could make her way to the comic book or television series in the future. Syfy Wire spoke to comics editor Sean Mackiewicz about Clementine’s future outside of the video games and got a promising answer about her crossover potential:

“Telltale’s latest installment of their TWD game series, ‘The New Frontier,’ occurs during the time jump after TWD #126. So a lot could happen before she ever appeared. And that’s not me being coy. I have no idea … yet. It takes time to write those things.”

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSTelltale GamesTelltale's The Walking Dead: Season 3The Walking Dead
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 5 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP