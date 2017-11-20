‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Can’t Believe The Brawl That Went Down In Sunday’s Episode

#The Walking Dead
11.19.17 1 hour ago

AMC

The Walking Dead finally took us back to the Sanctuary to check in on Negan, Gabriel, Eugene, Dwight, and all the rest of those shifty Saviors. After several episodes of non-stop battles, things slowed down and we actually got some conversations. Simon tried to sniff out the rat in Sanctuary, Eugene blabbed about pickles for way longer than he needed to, and then there was Father Gabriel trying to … save Negan’s soul?

We’ve seen some pretty far-fetched stuff on The Walking Dead, but that probably takes the cake. But one thing we can always rely on? People hating Gregory.

Now back to that confession business from Gabriel. At first, the whole thing was almost exasperating but we got to give him credit, he cracked Negan’s nut by the end … only to get his nose cracked by Negan in return.

