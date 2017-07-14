‘The Walking Dead’ Halts Production After A Serious Stuntman Injury

A serious injury to a stuntman on the set of AMC’s The Walking Dead has temporarily shut down production on the hit series.

Variety reports that stuntman John Bernecker has been hospitalized after falling over 20 feet onto a concrete floor. He suffered a head injury and was helicoptered to a nearby medical facility. AMC released a statement expressing sadness over the incident and wishing Bernecker the best.

“We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” said the cable channel. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

A spokesperson for SAG-AFTRA notes they will be looking into accident that occurred on the Georgia set.

“We have been informed of a serious injury to a SAG-AFTRA member on the set of ‘The Walking Dead’ and are investigating the situation,” said spokesperson. “As always, the safety and security of our members and others on set is of crucial concern to us, and we are focused on this in our investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the performer and his family.”

Berenecker’s career as stunt performer is stuffed with work in blockbuster films like Logan, 22 Jump Street and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1. We wish him a speedy and complete recovery.

