Welcome to The Walking Lulz, our weekly collection of the best The Walking Dead memes from across the internet. Another mid-season finale has come and gone and, as usual, The Walking Dead took the opportunity to crush our hearts for drama and ratings. This time it was Carl Grimes who was sacrificed, but they did it in an in interesting new way: he got bit so his death will drag out from the mid-season finale to the premiere. Now that’s what we call getting some bang for your character killing buck!

Now we realize that losing Carl after 8 seasons was fairly traumatic for some of you, so we’re going to start these The Walking Dead memes off slow to get you in the mood before we go full Coral on you all. Even Chandler Riggs himself gets in on the fun, so you know it’s all right. Let’s do this!