WARNING: Possible spoilers for the finale of The Walking Dead below, though the circumstances may have been seen before in other shows or comics.

The Walking Dead will air its season seven finale tonight and promises to not infuriate fans like season six’s finale managed to do. That was due to a cliffhanger, though, and there’s a still a chance that the creators behind the show could make people angry thanks to the actions we will get to see tonight.

It all goes down tonight on the #TWD Season Finale. pic.twitter.com/A7Rt4Uxm7S — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) March 31, 2017

The finale is titled “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” and has been teased as the closing of a chapter and the opening for the next 100 episodes of the show — that tease coming at the same Paleyfest tease where Andrew Lincoln shared his dream death with the crowd. He won’t be in any danger tonight, but several characters could be. It’s almost a guarantee that someone will be dying tonight, but the speculation seems to single out one person in particular.