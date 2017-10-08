‘The Walking Dead’ Showed Off A Clip At New York Comic-Con Putting Carl In A Familiar Situation

#New York Comic-Con #The Walking Dead
10.07.17 27 mins ago

Carl Grimes has grown up before our eyes under the worst possible circumstances. He’s come of age as everyone around him not only dies, but gets slaughtered in terrible ways, only to rise again as the living dead. His father has been beaten and brutalized as the leader of his makeshift community and family, only to be turned on, psychologically tortured and debased. Now, in the clip that was revealed at the New York Comic-Con at the Walking Dead panel at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, we see Carl out for a drive looking for supplies.

Astute fans will notice that it’s more than another fuel run. As The Walking Dead producer, director, and FX guru Greg Nicotero teased in the panel, the scene calls to mind another TWD moment: Namely the opening scene from the series. The only difference is it’s Carl in focus and not His father, Rick.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Comic-Con#The Walking Dead
TAGSCARL GRIMESNEW YORK COMIC-CONThe Walking Dead

The RX

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 day ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 days ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 3 days ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP