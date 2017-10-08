Can you feel it? Season 8 is almost here. #NYCC #TWD pic.twitter.com/chdPnNjV0Q — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 8, 2017

Carl Grimes has grown up before our eyes under the worst possible circumstances. He’s come of age as everyone around him not only dies, but gets slaughtered in terrible ways, only to rise again as the living dead. His father has been beaten and brutalized as the leader of his makeshift community and family, only to be turned on, psychologically tortured and debased. Now, in the clip that was revealed at the New York Comic-Con at the Walking Dead panel at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, we see Carl out for a drive looking for supplies.

Astute fans will notice that it’s more than another fuel run. As The Walking Dead producer, director, and FX guru Greg Nicotero teased in the panel, the scene calls to mind another TWD moment: Namely the opening scene from the series. The only difference is it’s Carl in focus and not His father, Rick.