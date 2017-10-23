‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Weren’t Too Happy About A Certain Character’s Fate On The Season 8 Premiere

#The Walking Dead
10.22.17 1 hour ago

AMC

The Walking Dead season eight just kicked off and it’s already a pretty big departure from season seven. Gone are the weepy faces and the long drawn out debates over killing. Now is the time for action, and as we explain in our full episode breakdown, the season premiere delivered that in spades. Rick and his gang rolled right up on Negan and the Saviors guns blazing and basically didn’t stop firing until the very end of the episode.

*Spoilers*

No one important died, which is a bit shocking when you take into account how many bullets were spent, but Team Rick walks away from that first encounter the clear victor. Well, everyone except Father Gabriel, who got left in the dust after getting screwed over by Gregory. Who knew people would be so upset about Gabriel? Well done, The Walking Dead. You made us care! That was definitely one of the biggest moments of the episode according to all the fans on Twitter. That, and the mysterious reveal of several Ricks that seem to exist across different time periods.

I’m sure all will be made clear over the next several episodes (provided the show isn’t pulling a Lost), but for now, take a look at what everyone on Twitter thought of the premiere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP