The Walking Dead season eight just kicked off and it’s already a pretty big departure from season seven. Gone are the weepy faces and the long drawn out debates over killing. Now is the time for action, and as we explain in our full episode breakdown, the season premiere delivered that in spades. Rick and his gang rolled right up on Negan and the Saviors guns blazing and basically didn’t stop firing until the very end of the episode.

*Spoilers*

No one important died, which is a bit shocking when you take into account how many bullets were spent, but Team Rick walks away from that first encounter the clear victor. Well, everyone except Father Gabriel, who got left in the dust after getting screwed over by Gregory. Who knew people would be so upset about Gabriel? Well done, The Walking Dead. You made us care! That was definitely one of the biggest moments of the episode according to all the fans on Twitter. That, and the mysterious reveal of several Ricks that seem to exist across different time periods.

I’m sure all will be made clear over the next several episodes (provided the show isn’t pulling a Lost), but for now, take a look at what everyone on Twitter thought of the premiere.

Quick recap of the Season 8 premier of #TheWalkingDead. pic.twitter.com/GBYtqi3xY8 — Daryl Dixon (@ImmortalDixon) October 23, 2017

Everyone trying to figure out the timeline after the time jump with old man Rick#TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/82IdjrUQoZ — Melo 🌐 (@meloknow) October 23, 2017