Steven Yeun Doesn’t Think ‘The Walking Dead’ Knew What To Do With Glenn

07.06.17 1 hour ago 4 Comments

Gene Page/AMC

I’ll be honest: sometimes I miss watching The Walking Dead. Like that ex you just can’t shake, every now and then I’ll think about the good times and wonder if I shouldn’t give the show another try. Then I remember what The Walking Dead did to Glenn and I remember that life is finite and I don’t have to watch a joyless zombie slog when I live in the era of Peak TV™.

Now, almost a year after his character’s fate was revealed in the Season 7 premiere of the show, Steven Yeun is opening up about what it was like to be killed off The Walking Dead. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Yeun tried to put into words how Glenn’s death shook The Walking Dead community to its core:

“I’ll be honest with you and put a full disclaimer here: I might not be objective, but I truly feel like people didn’t know what to do with Glenn. They liked him, they had no problems with him, and people enjoyed him. But they didn’t acknowledge the connection people had with the character until he was gone. I look at what happened and I think, That wasn’t any more gory than what we’ve done before, per se. No one got their face ripped in half! People got their guts smashed out and their heads caved in. But this one felt gratuitous because one, it kept going, and two, I think they took away someone that I didn’t realize I had made such a connection with until they took him away.”

