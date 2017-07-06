Gene Page/AMC

I’ll be honest: sometimes I miss watching The Walking Dead. Like that ex you just can’t shake, every now and then I’ll think about the good times and wonder if I shouldn’t give the show another try. Then I remember what The Walking Dead did to Glenn and I remember that life is finite and I don’t have to watch a joyless zombie slog when I live in the era of Peak TV™.

Now, almost a year after his character’s fate was revealed in the Season 7 premiere of the show, Steven Yeun is opening up about what it was like to be killed off The Walking Dead. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Yeun tried to put into words how Glenn’s death shook The Walking Dead community to its core: