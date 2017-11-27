What’s The Deal With The Letter ‘A’ On ‘The Walking Dead’?

11.26.17

At the end of tonight’s episode of The Walking Dead, “The King, the Widow, and Rick,” we see Jadis scrawl the letter “A” on a storage container where she is holding Rick hostage.

What does the letter A stand for?

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the letter “A” on the series. In the fourth season finale, we saw it on the train car the cannibals of Terminus held Rick and Co. That episode was actually called “A.”

It was scrawled into a banister in the fifth season, seen by Carol while she was smoking on a porch in Alexandria.

