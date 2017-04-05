The Best Short-Lived TWD Characters

‘The Walking Dead’ Is Considering A Dramatic Shake-Up In The Near Future

#The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
04.05.17

AMC

The Walking Dead just wrapped up its seventh season, but within the show, it’s been a little under two years since Rick Grimes woke up from his coma to when Shiva ate that dude’s face off. According to Andrew Lincoln, there’s a “very strong chance” season eight, which begins shooting soon, will likely pick up where “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” left off. Makes sense. It would be jarring to spend so much time on an “All-Out War” between Alexandria, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom vs. the Saviors, only for the show to be like, “Nah, we’re done with that. Let’s see what Carl looks like as an angsty 20-something!” But a time jump might be in The Walking Dead‘s near-future.

Without giving away specifics, The Walking Dead comic series unexpectedly leaps forward in time in Issue #127 (the show is about a dozen issues behind). Showrunner Scott Gimple won’t say the small-screen adaptation is definitely following creator Robert Kirkman’s lead, but he’s also not ruling it out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSThe Walking Dead

First 100 Days

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 1 day ago
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 1 day ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

Filibustering Gorsuch’s Nomination Is The Least Democrats Can Do

03.30.17 6 days ago 46 Comments
Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

Why You Should Care That Your ISP Is Going To Be Able To Sell Your Data

03.30.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

What You May Wind Up Paying For The ‘Freedom’ Paul Ryan Is Selling With Trumpcare

03.24.17 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP