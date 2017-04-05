AMC

The Walking Dead just wrapped up its seventh season, but within the show, it’s been a little under two years since Rick Grimes woke up from his coma to when Shiva ate that dude’s face off. According to Andrew Lincoln, there’s a “very strong chance” season eight, which begins shooting soon, will likely pick up where “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life” left off. Makes sense. It would be jarring to spend so much time on an “All-Out War” between Alexandria, the Hilltop, and the Kingdom vs. the Saviors, only for the show to be like, “Nah, we’re done with that. Let’s see what Carl looks like as an angsty 20-something!” But a time jump might be in The Walking Dead‘s near-future.

Without giving away specifics, The Walking Dead comic series unexpectedly leaps forward in time in Issue #127 (the show is about a dozen issues behind). Showrunner Scott Gimple won’t say the small-screen adaptation is definitely following creator Robert Kirkman’s lead, but he’s also not ruling it out.