Fans Of ‘The Walking Dead’ Were In Tears From The Shocking End To Season 8’s Episode 4

#The Walking Dead
Contributing Writer
11.12.17

AMC

We’re now officially four episodes into season 8 of The Walking Dead and as promised, it’s been all out war since the opening moments of episode one. But it was this week where the cost of that war finally hit home. The show started out with a flashback to King Ezekiel’s heartening speech to the citizens of the Kingdom promising victory, only to flash forward to all of his troops decimated by Saviors and quickly turning into walkers.

With all the chaos and death on the screen, fans watching the show on Twitter had one important question:

Fortunately, it didn’t take long for Carol to take our minds off our precious Jerry with her return to killer form.

