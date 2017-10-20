‘The Walking Dead’ Now Has An Official VR App For Anyone Dreaming Of Being Hunted By Walkers

#The Walking Dead
Trending Writer
10.19.17

AMC

Have you ever found yourself perusing the post-apocalyptic hellscape pictured in The Walking Dead> and thought “yes, I’d like to put my face in that?” Well, AMC has got your number.

The Emmy-friendly cable network has unveiled an immersive virtual reality app with the promise of plunking users into the worlds of The Walking Dead and Into the Badlands. The sensibly dubbed AMC VR is part of AMC’s attempt to tap in on the viewer’s sense of experience. According to the press material, the app is a combo of virtual experiences and access to relevant material.

The AMC VR app, which is available now for iOS, Android, Gear VR and Google Daydream, allows users to experience virtual scenarios such as becoming a walker from “The Walking Dead” or getting Hong Kong-style martial arts training from the “Into the Badlands” Fight Camp. Users will also be able to watch the latest AMC trailers and behind-the-scenes video in the AMC VR app’s screening room.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSappThe Walking DeadVirtual Reality

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP