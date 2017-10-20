AMC

Have you ever found yourself perusing the post-apocalyptic hellscape pictured in The Walking Dead> and thought “yes, I’d like to put my face in that?” Well, AMC has got your number.

The Emmy-friendly cable network has unveiled an immersive virtual reality app with the promise of plunking users into the worlds of The Walking Dead and Into the Badlands. The sensibly dubbed AMC VR is part of AMC’s attempt to tap in on the viewer’s sense of experience. According to the press material, the app is a combo of virtual experiences and access to relevant material.