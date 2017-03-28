Widely lauded? Yes, but The Wire wasn’t generally thought of as a happy show. Over its five seasons (available to stream anytime on HBO Now) it depicted life in Baltimore, MD: from the cops to the criminals, to the elite ruling class and those lost souls that were struggling to get by. The show wasn’t all bleak all the time, but violence and despair seemed to always be around the corner. Even characters that meant well had to confront a sense of disparity and the feeling of being trapped in a city that was slowly killing itself through greed, poverty, and addiction. Perhaps that’s why we still get an extra bit of satisfaction out of those few endings that pass for happy. And so, with that in mind, here’s a countdown to the happiest of those endings.
Ranking The Happiest Endings On ‘The Wire’
Features Writer
03.28.17
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player
Jamie Cooper 03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency
Jason Tabrys 03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon
Zach Johnston 02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Join The Discussion: Log In With