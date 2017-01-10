NBC

Here’s some good newsfor fans of This Is Us: viewers will find out if Toby lives or dies “within the first five minutes” of the show’s return on Tuesday, according to creator Dan Fogelman. Whether that will be a positive or negative outcome is still to be seen, but in a recent interview with EW, one of the show’s triplets teases what could come about in their first new episode after the mid-season break.

In the conversation, Chrissy Metz — who portrays Kate, Toby’s on-again-off-again girlfriend, on the series — can’t outright say what happens in the beginning of the episode (she admits to being “so cryptic”) but has confidence in how the story will be resolved. Apparently, the cast was “devastated” when they found out about that twist and immediately thought “Well, what does this mean? Short-term, long-term, what does this mean?” She also spoke well of the storytelling in general, saying