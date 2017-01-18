Golden Globes Moments That Are Tough To Top

‘This Is Us’ Has Been Renewed By NBC For Not One, But Two More Seasons Of Time-Hopping Goodness

01.18.17 1 hour ago

NBC

Ever since Parenthood came to an end in 2015, NBC’s audiences were left wondering what new offering could possibly fill the hole it left in their hearts. (Or as one might call it, the “parenthole.”) The peacock quickly addressed everyone’s concerns with the hugely successful This Is Us, a time-hopping comedy-drama that revolves around the past and current lives of the Pearson family. What’s more, NBC officially announced on Wednesday it had renewed its new hit series for not one, but two full seasons going forward. (Or backward, depending on which temporal direction the plot requires.) Like the current season, the next two installments will produce 18 episodes each during their respective runs.

“We all got our wish that this is a hit show,” said NBC Entertainment President Jennifer Salke in a statement. “This Is Us is as good as anything we’ve ever had, we’re thrilled to renew it for two seasons and there’s no doubt it will have a long life on NBC. On behalf of everyone at NBC, we’re grateful for the artistry of the cast, crew, and producers assembled by our gifted creator, Dan Fogelman. In a world where there are literally hundreds of television dramas, we’re proud to have one of the very best that is also one of the highest-rated.”

Sure enough, This Is Us has scored the network some of its biggest ratings for the 2016-2017 year — not to mention plenty of praise from TV critics like our own Alan Sepinwall. According to data gathered by Nielsen Media Research and distributed in the official release, original airings have averaged a 4.6 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 14.6 million viewers overall once the “live plus seven day” numbers are tallied. As a result, it has become the 18-49 demo’s #1 new show of the season.

TAGSChrissy MetzMANDY MOORENBCSterling K BrownThis Is Us

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 5 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP