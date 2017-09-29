Getty Image / Amazon

For more than 30 years, Tim Roth has been a recurring presence in pop culture, particularly in boundary-pushing indie projects by auteur directors like Quentin Tarantino, Peter Greenaway, Robert Altman, and Michael Haneke. This year has been no exception — Roth was among the galaxy of stars in David Lynch and Mark Frost’s rapturously received Twin Peaks: The Return, and has the lead role in Tin Star, a violent, disturbing, and frankly bonkers modern western that originally aired in the U.K., and now comes to Amazon Prime starting today.

Roth plays Jim Worth, a London police detective who moves his family to the Canadian Rockies for a new job. And then … well, from the opening scene on, the spoilers come fast and furious, as a series of gobsmacking events reveals that Worth is not the morally upstanding lawman he appears to be. Divulging anything more would ruin the singular experience of watching Tin Star, which co-stars Christina Hendricks as a PR flack for an unscrupulous oil company looking to exploit Worth’s community.

Roth, whose career began in 1982 when he starred as a racist skinhead in the Alan Clarke-directed British TV movie Made In Britain, has followed the path taken by many movie stars back to television. (He also starred in the Fox series Lie To Me, which aired from 2009 to 2011.) But he claims to not make a distinction between the mediums.

“I think the real change happened when The Wire came about, and what David Simon did was show that great writing can be anywhere,” he said in an interview earlier this week. “And the actors followed. Everybody wanted to be wherever he was, wherever the good material was, and suddenly you’d see film actors, and so on, on the telly. Me, I don’t [favor] one versus the other, I truly don’t care what format it’s in, as long as it’s good. Given up crap.”

This is a tricky show to talk about, because there are so many twists and turns that you can’t really say too much without giving away spoilers.

It’s been really, really hard going around doing press about it, because exactly because of that.

I do want to assure people though that you drop a lot of F-bombs on this show. I mean this as a sincere compliment: You say the F-word about as well as anybody. Samuel L. Jackson is at the top, but you’re just a few notches below.

[Laughs.] I think Sam’s wrapped up “motherfucker.”

Right.

I think he’s got “motherfucker” and maybe I’ve got the London “fuck.”

So you know that you’re exceptional in this regard?

The first job I ever did was a thing called Made In Britain. And there’s a couple of tabloid rags in England, the uppermost being The Sun, which is a horrendous thing. And they did a swear word count, like a “fuck” count. And then questions were asked in Parliament about whether or not this was appropriate for television. Outrageous behavior. So I think I probably started to get on that road early.