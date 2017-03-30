ABC

Imagine, if you will, a show where H.G Wells and Jack the Ripper are frenemies. Now, imagine that they’re hot AND they can time travel. Intrigued? Well, apparently audiences were decidedly not. Time After Time, one of ABC’s freshman series of 2017, has been axed after just five episodes. Apparently a show based off of a cult film from the ’70s just didn’t have what it took to survive in the crowded television climate.

Anyone who watched the absurd trailer had to know that this was going to be one of the first cancellation casualties of the new year (although Katherine Heigl’s Doubt took the first prize), but apparently it was even worse than anticipated. In the 18-49 year old demographic, it barely registered with a 0.6, plummeting to a .04 with the final episode to air. According to reports, ABC has no plans to air the rest of the filmed episodes, replacing it on the schedule with the popular game show Match Game.

With the failure of this show, one is left wondering if television is becoming overstuffed with time travel plots. Oh well. At least fans still have the pleasantly fun Timeless to fill the void. One has to feel sorry for the show’s lead Freddie Stroma, though. He gave up a part (albeit a small one) on Game of Thrones for this show. Probably not the best choice.

