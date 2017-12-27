Every TV Fan Should Know These Timeless Quotes

#Seinfeld #Game of Thrones #Arrested Development
Presented By
Amazon Fire TV

It happens slowly. You don’t even realize it at first. The occasional TV quote here, a borrowed quip there. It eventually becomes so pervasive that your friends and family begin to notice. You can’t help yourself! You’re a dedicated fan and this is who you are now. You might as well “treat yo self.”

There’s a difference between the flavor of the month (or whatever you watched last) and a true, quotable classic, though. For those shows that have stood the test of time, Amazon Fire TV is here to help you rewatch your favorites whenever you’d like. And UPROXX host Miri Jediken is here to break down some of those classic lines that will be quoted for an eternity, reminding viewers how lines like South Park‘s “Oh my god, they killed Kenny!” and Seinfeld‘s “Yada, yada, yada” have become iconic.

Remember, just because these lines are incredibly familiar doesn’t mean that you aren’t due for a refresher, because the truly great shows have jokes that you’ve missed the first (or third) time around.

And because winter is really coming, now’s the perfect time to browse through your favorites on Amazon Fire TV. Who knows, you may even get a new go-to quote out of the deal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seinfeld#Game of Thrones#Arrested Development
TAGSAmazon Fire TVarrested developmentgame of thronesSeinfeld

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 2 hours ago
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 6 hours ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 6 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP