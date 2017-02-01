The Best Netflix Original Shows Of All Time

Timothy Olyphant Explains How He Couldn’t Resist The Allure Of Willie Nelson’s Weed At Austin City Limits

Managing Editor, Trending
02.01.17

Any time that Timothy Olyphant drops by Conan you’re guaranteed some genuine entertainment that has little to do with whatever he’s promoting. As they point out at the start of this clip, Olyphant usually just shows up wearing whatever was lying around and looking like he “stumbled out of Spicoli’s van’.” He also is liable to drop his pants or admit to petty thievery from hotel rooms. We’ve all been there, but the man can turn it into entertainment.

Tuesday’s Conan was no different. Olyphant didn’t show up looking like a surf bum, but he did come with another great story. This time it takes place at Austin City Limits and involves some very potent weed from Willie Nelson. When you’re offered some of Willie Nelson’s weed, you don’t just turn it down. You do want to plan a little bit in advance, though. Olyphant skipped that step and moved on to taking a seat in the grass somewhere at the festival. He tries to make it to a nearby golf cart, but it isn’t happening.

Luckily it seems he had been in this situation before and knows what to do. He’s a celebrity, dammit. People know him!

Olyphant also tosses out a pretty good joke about Robert Downey Jr., and it doesn’t involve Iron Man. It’s classic Downey and classic Olyphant, going in different directions.

(Via Team Coco)

TAGSCONANMARIJUANAthe santa clarita dietTIMOTHY OLYPHANTwillie nelson
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 6 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP