Wednesday night on Watch What Happens Live, American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy revealed the theme of the upcoming seventh season, which will be premiering later this year. “Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” Murphy told host Andy Cohen. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Do you think he means “interesting ha ha” or “interesting sad?” Lest you be thinking (wishing? hoping? praying?) that perhaps Murphy was joking, especially given the way the theme of season six was kept tightly under wraps, in a recent interview with E! Murphy coyly stated, “It’s very scary and very fun and very…topical. Anybody who voted in the last election will very much enjoy what it’s about.”

Well, American Horror Story: The Year 2016, it is! Seems like a more fitting theme for American Crime Story, but he’s already got that planned out pretty far along as it is. Apparently at least one person saw this coming, though — at least, sort of! During a conversation at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, Tina Fey reflected on playing Sarah Palin during the 2008 election, which seemed quaint in comparison to the garbage fire that was 2016.

“I feel like looking back on 2008 now, it looks like an episode of The Andy Griffith Show,” Fey said. “And now it’s like, ‘Ryan Murphy brings you Horror Election!’ It’s like, Donald Trump is covering a Bowie song? What is happening?!”

Of course, this took place in April of 2016, so at the time Fey had no way of knowing that Trump is actually more of a Three Doors Down kind of guy.

(Via EW)