Tina Fey’s New NBC Comedy Has Plucked Its Star Out Of ‘Cougar Town’

It appears that we’ve found a Sackett Sister. Deadline reports that Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s new project for NBC, titled The Sackett Sisters, has landed on its lead. It’s an actress with certified sitcom credentials, no less.

Former Cougar Town denizen Busy Phillips has been tapped to star in the pilot. Fey and Carlock serve as executive producers for the comedy with Brooklyn Nine Nine writer/exec producer Luke Del Tredici penning the pilot.

The Sackett Sisters centers on (GASP!) two sisters of very different styles and circumstances. According to TV Line, Phillips is tapped to play Mandy, the less, uh, charmed of the Sackett Sisters. Here’s the synopsis:

While Sutton tries to avoid the Sackett Family legacy of failure, her older sister Mandy is the living embodiment of it. She’s been married three times and arrested six. She’s never held down a job for more than a week. On the few occasions she’s found herself in a stable situation, she’s immediately figured out a way to sabotage it. Mandy is brash and cocky and likes to present herself (despite clear evidence to the contrary) as a genius who has it all figured out. Deep-down, though, she knows she’s a screw-up, like all the other Sacketts. She believes she’s destined to ruin everything she touches… so that’s exactly what she ends up doing. The one thing Mandy hasn’t ruined is her son, Mickey. She got pregnant when she was 20, and though she was, and continues to be, dangerously unprepared for motherhood, she will go to the ends of the earth to protect her kid.

The combination of talents at work is tantalizing, although there’s no guarantee the show will make the leap to NBC. The Fey/Carlock co-created Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was originally intended for NBC, but would be ushered over to Netflix. Seeing as NBC seems more bullish on comedies now than they were then, the odds of migration are probably slimmer this go-around.

